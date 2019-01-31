How San Diego's Petco Park turns brown into green

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Petco Park is a venue open to all San Diegans, but for the past month the 26-million pounds of dirt dumped on the field has not been a hit with Padres fans

In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff figures out how all of that brown is turned into green.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross athletes will race on the track this Saturday. Click here for information and tickets.