News 8 Throwback: 30+ years of San Diego Super Bowl memories

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Super Bowl excitement is hitting a fever pitch this week across the country. While Sunday’s edition between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, our fair city is no stranger to the National Football League’s biggest game.

San Diego has hosted the Super Bowl on three occasions and our then home team, the San Diego Chargers went to the big stage in Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl XXIX in 1995.

In honor of NFL's biggest battle for the pigskin, we dug through our News 8 archives to share some San Diego Super Bowl memories from the last three decades.

Hut, hut, hike!

In 1988, San Diego's Jack Murphy Stadium (since known by many other names) played host to Super Bowl XXII between the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos. Just days before the big event, News 8's John Culea attended Media Day with journalists from all over the world who clamored to ask the football stars a variety of questions.

The day of the big game in 1988, News 8's Doug McAllister reported from the parking lot of Jack Murphy Stadium where fans from around the country arrived as early as 9 a.m. to tailgate. Some weren't able to afford a ticket to the game but wanted to revel in the excitement just the same. Our cameras also got a peek inside the swanky upper level sky boxes.

In 1995, San Diego's then home football team got to the NFL's biggest game. Before the Chargers headed to Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl XXIX tens of thousands of fans gathered at Jack Murphy Stadium to create a giant bolt in honor of the team. They began arriving the night before and by sunrise on Jan. 27, 1995 the bolt had been formed.

Before the then San Diego Chargers faced off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX, both teams participated in Media Day answering questions from journalists from around the world. News 8's Gina Lew was in Miami, Florida, for the pre-game event and caught glimpses of John Carney, Stan Humphries, Steve Young, Natrone Means and more.

In 1998, San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium (now known as SDCCU Stadium) hosted to Super Bowl XXXII between the defending Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos. As excitement for the big game built up, News 8's Bob Hansen spoke with locals who were supporting each team and following them on their official websites, the NFL's official site and various other online mediums. These websites definitely look a bit different over 20 years later!

Before Super Bowl XXXII, the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos fielded questions from journalists for Media Day. News 8's Kathy Chin was there and got pointers from SportsCenter anchor Chris Berman on how to get close to the NFL stars. She had trouble getting a glimpse of John Elway but caught a good shot of Brett Favre. News 8 also caught up with actress/model Rebecca Romijn who was there covering "important things like color schemes and hair-dos" for MTV.

In 2003, San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium (now known as SDCCU Stadium) hosted Super Bowl XXXVII between the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In honor of the big game News 8's Larry Himmel shared a list of "10 good reasons why you ought to be glad that you're not at the Super Bowl." He started with the $8 price tag for beers.

Before the big game in 2003 News 8's Jeff Goldberg caught up with fans of the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers around San Diego. And many San Diego Chargers fans who were rooting for the Bucs simply because of who they were playing against.

