Parolee who evaded officer in downtown L.A., also wanted in San Diego

Police sought the public's help Thursday in locating a 22-year-old parolee from San Diego who's accused of driving away from a bicycle-mounted officer who tried to pull him over for a traffic violation in downtown Los Angeles.
Dongyuan Li's business was called "You Win USA," and authorities say she coached pregnant Chinese women on how to get into the United States to deliver babies who would automatically enjoy all the benefits of American citizenship.
anuary storms raised the vital Sierra Nevada snowpack to normal for this time of year, an important development for California's water supply, state officials said Thursday after the second survey of the winter.
The first in a spate of three storms in the forecast for the San Diego area through the coming weekend delivered widespread downpours Thursday along with some thunder and lightning.
Super Bowl excitement is hitting a fever pitch this week across the country. While Sunday’s edition between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, our fair city is no stranger to the National Football League’s biggest game. In honor of NFL's biggest battle for the pigskin, we dug through our News 8 archives to share some San Diego Super Bowl memories from the last three decades.
Super Bowl excitement is hitting a fever pitch this week across the country. While Sunday’s edition between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, our fair city is no stranger to the National Football League’s biggest game. In honor of NFL's biggest battle for the pigskin, we dug through our News 8 archives to share some San Diego Super Bowl memories from the last three decades.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: David Wynn
California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised San Diego County for providing a shelter for asylum seekers and said Thursday he wants the state to set up an emergency fund of $25 million to address what he has called an humanitarian crisis created by the federal government.
Petco Park is a venue open to all San Diegans, but for the past month the 26-million pounds of dirt dumped on the field has not been a hit with Padres fans.
Groundbreaking technology at Rady Children's Hospital is helping save lives. The hospital is using a new proton therapy which proved to be successful in a local gymnast's battle against a brain tumor.