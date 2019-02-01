Super Bowl: 1 in 10 Americans expected to gamble Sunday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – You don’t need a lot of money to bet on Super Bowl Sunday, but you will have to leave California to make sure you are doing things by the books.

Not everyone is a fan of the L.A. Rams or the New England Patriots, but they might just be rooting for much higher stakes during what will be the first Super Bowl sine a federal ban on sports gambling was struck down.

Steve Gera is the CEO for the Gains Group Sports Technology and Research Company. His team has studied the impact of sports gambling on the industry. According to Steve, the Super Bowl gets people from all walks of life involved in the action.

From prop bets to casinos or even online betting, the American Gaming Association estimates one in ten Americans will be on the big game. Much of the gambling will be done at home, after all, all you need are a couple of lines to get the gambling going.

The question is, is that type of gaming legal?

The answer, according to California law, is no. In fact, no sports wagering is legal in California. However, at home games with small pots, and no skimming, are often only treated as infraction.

If there is future legalization, Steve does not believe people will abandon the smaller games for the sports books.

“Human beings still like getting together and putting things on a piece of paper and arguing over it. We are social creatures to begin with – I don’t see any of that changing.”