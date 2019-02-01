Super Bowl: 1 in 10 Americans expected to gamble Sunday

You don’t need a lot of money to bet on Super Bowl Sunday, but you will have to leave California to make sure you are doing things by the books.
Needs some easy cash? We'll show you a few simple side jobs you can do if your income from your day job isn't completely cutting it.
The first in a series of storms this week made its mark on Southern California Thursday. Most areas received more than half an inch of rain. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms fizzled out after 8 pm. The upper low that fueled the soggy setup will continue to exit east and leave drier air trailing behind it.
The first in a series of storms this week made its mark on Southern California Thursday. Most areas received more than half an inch of rain. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms fizzled out after 8 pm. The upper low that fueled the soggy setup will continue to exit east and leave drier air trailing behind it.
The first in a spate of three storms in the forecast for the San Diego area through the coming weekend delivered widespread downpours Thursday along with some thunder and lightning.
Police sought the public's help Thursday in locating a 22-year-old parolee from San Diego who's accused of driving away from a bicycle-mounted officer who tried to pull him over for a traffic violation in downtown Los Angeles.
Dongyuan Li's business was called "You Win USA," and authorities say she coached pregnant Chinese women on how to get into the United States to deliver babies who would automatically enjoy all the benefits of American citizenship.
anuary storms raised the vital Sierra Nevada snowpack to normal for this time of year, an important development for California's water supply, state officials said Thursday after the second survey of the winter.
Super Bowl excitement is hitting a fever pitch this week across the country. While Sunday’s edition between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, our fair city is no stranger to the National Football League’s biggest game. In honor of NFL's biggest battle for the pigskin, we dug through our News 8 archives to share some San Diego Super Bowl memories from the last three decades.
Super Bowl excitement is hitting a fever pitch this week across the country. While Sunday’s edition between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, our fair city is no stranger to the National Football League’s biggest game. In honor of NFL's biggest battle for the pigskin, we dug through our News 8 archives to share some San Diego Super Bowl memories from the last three decades.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: David Wynn