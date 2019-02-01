Second of three storms expected to reach San Diego County Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - The second of three storms is expected to arrive in San Diego County Saturday, bringing heavier precipitation than the first storm throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The fast-moving storm system Thursday dropped around 1 inch of rain in some inland-valley areas while the county deserts received around two-tenths of an inch, the NWS reported.
News 8's Amanda Shotsky took a ride through the streets Friday and showed the trouble spots across the county following the wet weather on Thursday.
We are live on the road! Checking out your trouble spots and foggy conditions throughout the morning! @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/yKTi5GS1f4— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) February 1, 2019
In a 24-hour period ending around 3 a.m., the highest precipitation totals were 1.09 inches in La Mesa; 1.05 in Santee; 1.02 in Bonsall; 0.99 of an inch in Oceanside; 0.85 in Fallbrook 0.82 in Encinitas and 0.78 in Escondido, according to the NWS.
Other rainfall totals included 0.76 of an inch in Julian; 0.62 near the San Diego International Airport; 0.57 in Ramona; 0.32 in San Ysidro and 0.19 inches in Borrego Springs.
The second storms is expected to sweep into the region Friday night with the heaviest round of precipitation expected to begin Saturday afternoon, forecasters said.
Inland-valley areas could get anywhere from 1 to 1.4 inches of rainfall Saturday while coastal areas will see around 1 inch, NWS meteorologists said. Between 1.4 and 2.2 inches is forecast for the county mountains and desert areas will get around a quarter-inch of rainfall.
"Low-water crossings in many areas will likely flood at some point as larger rivers and streams more quickly develop channel flow, including the San Diego River in Mission Valley," NWS forecasters said in a statement.
Rain is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon then the third storm cell will bring lighter precipitation Monday morning through Tuesday, NWS said, adding that the break between the final two storm cells is not expected to be as definitive as after the first.
??Here We Go Again!! ??— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 1, 2019
More rain and mountain snow expected later today into Saturday with our next storm. Locally heavy rainfall and areas of flooding are possible. Be careful if traveling and heed advice from local officials! #cawx #SoCalRain #sayitaintsnowcal pic.twitter.com/hkZNV7IsKU
Afternoon high temperatures will be near average Friday, below average inland. Heavy rain is forecast for Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers may linger into Sunday.
