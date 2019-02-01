Threatening graffiti prompts security increases at 2 Vista high schools

The second of three storms is expected to arrive in San Diego County Saturday, bringing heavier precipitation than the first storm throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Afternoon high temperatures will be near average Friday, below average inland. Heavy rain is forecast for Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers may linger into Sunday.
On the heels of “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” recent Golden Globe wins, “Somebody to Love” a ballet tribute to Queen that will be debuting in San Diego this Valentine’s Day.
An Orange Glen High School social sciences teacher accused of sexually abusing underage teenagers is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the courthouse in Vista.
Needs some easy cash? We'll show you a few simple side jobs you can do if your income from your day job isn't completely cutting it.
An increased law enforcement presence is expected at Vista and Rancho Buena Vista high schools Friday in response to vague and apparently unfounded graffiti threats in boys' restrooms, a sheriff's sergeant said.
You don’t need a lot of money to bet on Super Bowl Sunday, but you will have to leave California to make sure you are doing things by the books.
The first in a spate of three storms in the forecast for the San Diego area through the coming weekend delivered widespread downpours Thursday along with some thunder and lightning.
Police sought the public's help Thursday in locating a 22-year-old parolee from San Diego who's accused of driving away from a bicycle-mounted officer who tried to pull him over for a traffic violation in downtown Los Angeles.