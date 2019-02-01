Threatening graffiti prompts security increases at 2 Vista high schools

VISTA (NEWS 8/CNS) - An increased law enforcement presence is expected at Vista and Rancho Buena Vista high schools Friday in response to vague and apparently unfounded graffiti threats in boys' restrooms, a sheriff's sergeant said.



"There is no evidence to suggest these threats are credible or related," San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Shane Watts said Thursday night.



The threats were discovered Thursday at the two Vista schools, Watts said.



"The Sheriff's Department has been working with Vista Unified School District to investigate these incidents," Watts said. "All threats are taken seriously, and those found responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

On Wednesday, there was an increased police presence at two Poway Unified campuses following alleged threats of violence.

Poway Unified School District said it started because of an image allegedly written on a bathroom wall that was circulated on social media, warning of a shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE