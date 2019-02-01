Fallen tree blocks road in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) – Crews are working to remove a tree that fell down in Escondido Friday morning.

Police say they received calls about a fallen tree near 3rd Avenue and Fig Street around 7 a.m.

The tree is blocking the road, but did not land on anyone or anything, according to police.

This follows other trees that have fallen recently, two of them in Point Loma Heights, one of which killed two people staying on the top level of a home.

