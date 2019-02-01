Boil water order issued for Lake Morena County Park northwest of Campo

CAMPO (CNS) - A boil water advisory was issued Friday for the Lake Morena County Park water distribution system in a rural community northwest of Campo.



The drinking water system at 2550 Lake Morena Drive tested positive for E. Coli bacteria, which indicates the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health



The drinking water distribution system serves recreational camping and RV sites, cabins, staff housing and public restrooms and showers in the Lake Morena Village community.



"Health effects can include diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches among other symptoms," a health department statement said. "E. Coli may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems."



The order will remain in effect until lab analysis confirms the absence of bacteria in the water supply, according to the DEH.