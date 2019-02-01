MCAS Miramar conducts training exercises Friday

The San Diego Humane Society requested information Friday that would help identify the person or persons who abandoned nine puppies in a dog-food bag in Escondido.
The 17-race Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, will bring the most competitive and highest-profile motorcycle racing championship in the world to Petco Park on Saturday for the fifth stop of the 2019 season.
A 40-foot eucalyptus tree fell down in Escondido Friday after a series of storms left a mess across San Diego County.
Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will hold training exercises Friday for two of its aircraft squadrons.
A boil water advisory was issued Friday for the Lake Morena County Park water distribution system in a rural community northwest of Campo.
A strong earthquake jolted southern Mexico on Friday, rattling nerves and swaying tall buildings hundreds of miles away in the capital, but there were no reports of serious damage, injuries or deaths.
The second of three storms is expected to arrive in San Diego County Saturday, bringing heavier precipitation than the first storm throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Afternoon high temperatures will be near average Friday, below average inland. Heavy rain is forecast for Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers may linger into Sunday.
On the heels of “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” recent Golden Globe wins, “Somebody to Love” a ballet tribute to Queen that will be debuting in San Diego this Valentine’s Day.
An Orange Glen High School social sciences teacher accused of sexually abusing underage teenagers is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the courthouse in Vista.