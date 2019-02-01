Little Saigon cultural landmark signs to be installed on I-15 freeway

Congress will hold a hearing as early as this spring into allegations by two whistleblowers of dangerous human research conducted at the San Diego VA medical center — a development that resulted from an inewsource investigation.
An unidentified man was found dead under what authorities said were non-suspicious circumstances Friday in an East County stream bed.
Just ahead of Têt, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, state and local officials unveiled new cultural landmark freeway signs Friday prior to their upcoming installation along the I-15 promoting the Little Saigon business and cultural hub of San Diego.
The San Diego Humane Society requested information Friday that would help identify the person or persons who abandoned nine puppies in a dog-food bag in Escondido.
Philip Rivers simply wanted to say thanks to San Diego for the way it supported him during his first 13 seasons in the NFL.
The 17-race Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, will bring the most competitive and highest-profile motorcycle racing championship in the world to Petco Park on Saturday for the fifth stop of the 2019 season.
A 40-foot eucalyptus tree fell down in Escondido Friday after a series of storms left a mess across San Diego County.
Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will hold training exercises Friday for two of its aircraft squadrons.
A boil water advisory was issued Friday for the Lake Morena County Park water distribution system in a rural community northwest of Campo.
A strong earthquake jolted southern Mexico on Friday, rattling nerves and swaying tall buildings hundreds of miles away in the capital, but there were no reports of serious damage, injuries or deaths.