Little Saigon cultural landmark signs to be installed on I-15 freeway

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Just ahead of Têt, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, state and local officials unveiled new cultural landmark freeway signs Friday prior to their upcoming installation along the I-15 promoting the Little Saigon business and cultural hub of San Diego.



The six-block region along the border of City Heights and Talmadge was formally recognized by the City of San Diego in 2013. This week marks the culmination of local and state partnerships to add the freeways signs along the I-15.



Last year, State Assemblymembers Todd Gloria, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, and Shirley Weber co-authored a resolution to recognize the Little Saigon District and establish a process for placement of the cultural landmark signs on the freeway. Senator Toni Atkins also supported the resolution and placement of the signs.



"Little Saigon is a vibrant cultural hub in the City of San Diego. It's a place we should take pride in and increase its visibility. These wayfinding signs along I-15 will properly recognize Little Saigon and encourage more folks to visit and support the District," Assemblymember Todd Gloria said.



"The cultural landmark freeway signs for the Little Saigon District are an exciting opportunity to bring even more visibility to this vibrant area. This is an example of strong local and state partnerships to strengthen our communities," Council President Georgette Gómez said.