Man's body found in East County creek bed

SANTEE (CNS) - An unidentified man was found dead under what authorities said were non-suspicious circumstances Friday in an East County stream bed.



The body was discovered underneath a bridge over Forester Creek at Olive Lane and Prospect Avenue in Santee shortly before 8 a.m., according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department officials.



"At this point there are no signs of foul play," Sgt. Phillip Beaumont said.



The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.