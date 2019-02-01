Puppy Bowl kicks off Super Bowl weekend

The California Highway Patrol has suspended the police powers of dozens of officers after discovering they got overtime pay for thousands of unworked hours in a case that could lead to criminal charges, officials said Friday.
The San Diego Humane Society requested information Friday that would help identify the person or persons who abandoned nine puppies in a dog-food bag in Escondido.
After five years of military service, Smedley the English Bulldog Marine mascot is about to call it a career.
According to a recent study by the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at UC San Diego, December is California's new wildfire season. The reason? researchers said the relationship between climate change and Santa Ana winds is to blame. News 8' Alicia Summer reports from Coronado.
Just ahead of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, state and local officials unveiled new cultural landmark freeway signs Friday prior to their upcoming installation along the I-15 promoting the Little Saigon business and cultural hub of San Diego.
A 40-foot eucalyptus tree fell down in Escondido Friday after a series of storms left a mess across San Diego County.
An Orange Glen High School social sciences teacher accused of sexually abusing underage teens -- none of whom were his students -- was charged Friday with four counts of lewd acts with a child.
Congress will hold a hearing as early as this spring into allegations by two whistleblowers of dangerous human research conducted at the San Diego VA medical center — a development that resulted from an inewsource investigation.