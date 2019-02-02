Valhalla High School student arrested for allegedly bring armed handgun to school

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A Valhalla High School student was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall Friday for allegedly having an armed weapon.

According to authorities, a student had reported seeing another student with a handgun a loaded magazine inside a class room.

The student suspect was initially detained and released to his mother after authorities found he was not in possession of a weapon. He had also told authorities he had never been in possession of a firearm.

After conducting a search on campus, school staff located the weapon and a loaded magazine on campus. The magazine had one-round in it that was inserted backwards into the handgun.

The Sheriff’s Department and Grossmont Union High School District will continue to encourage students to report anything they see or hear that causes concern.