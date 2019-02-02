Valhalla High School student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school

EL CAJON (CNS) - A student at Valhalla High School in Rancho San Diego was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a handgun to the campus, where the weapon was found after he left the grounds.

A student reported to the school resource officer around 2:15 p.m. that a boy had a handgun inside a classroom at the school at 1725 Hillsdale Road, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Sgt. Matt Cook.

"The suspect student left Valhalla shortly after the weapon was observed," Cook said.

Deputies located the boy as he was walking away from the school and detained him, but he was not in possession of a weapon and claimed not to have had one, Cook said.

Deputies checked the surrounding areas for the handgun without success," Cook said. "The student was initially transported to his residence to be released to his mother when school staff located the weapon and a loaded magazine on campus."

The magazine contained a single round that was inserted backward into the gun, Cook said.

The student was arrested and taken to (the) Rancho San Diego Station for processing and later booked into Juvenile Hall," Cook said.