Valhalla High School student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school

Oncologists at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center diagnosed Oceanside Police Officer Osmond Nicholas with brain cancer in June of 2017, and was told he could live for 15 months.
Information in court records has identified a person of interest in the 2013 shooting death of Ocean Beach resident Garret Rodriguez.
The second of three storms is expected to arrive in San Diego County Saturday, bringing heavier precipitation than the first storm throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
A San Diego judge ruled in favor of restaurants this week when it comes to controversial surcharges to offset rising costs.
A student at Valhalla High School in Rancho San Diego was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a handgun to the campus, where the weapon was found after he left the grounds.
According to a recent study by the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at UC San Diego, December is California's new wildfire season. The reason? Researchers said the relationship between climate change and Santa Ana winds is to blame. News 8' Alicia Summer reports from Coronado.
The California Highway Patrol has suspended the police powers of dozens of officers after discovering they got overtime pay for thousands of unworked hours in a case that could lead to criminal charges, officials said Friday.
The San Diego Humane Society requested information Friday that would help identify the person or persons who abandoned nine puppies in a dog-food bag in Escondido.
After five years of military service, Smedley the English Bulldog Marine mascot is about to call it a career.