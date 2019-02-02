Judge rules in favor of restaurant surcharge

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A San Diego judge ruled in favor of restaurants this week when it comes to controversial surcharges to offset rising costs.

It takes a watchful eye, but at some San Diego restaurants the add-on cost could be between three or four percent.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Taylor sided with several restaurants in a series of lawsuits brought against them. The suits argued the surcharges were illegal and defrauded customers.

Both the attorneys representing the representing the restaurants and the California Restaurant Association said the surcharges are meant to cover the rising costs of business.

One of the criticisms that has come up because of the surcharges is that some wait staff might receive smaller tips.

Dinners in La Jolla on Friday told News 8 the surcharges made no impact on them.

One dinner told News 8 they were “willing to spend a little more so that someone has food on their own table.”

Another dinner told News 8, “I think it is unfortunate, but don’t notice it.”

The group that filed several of the previous suits is reportedly still looking for clients in potentially more cases. However, the Restaurant Association said a changing customer mindset could mean it is too late.