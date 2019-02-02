Man surrenders after barricading self in Escondido home

Afternoon high temperatures will be below average on Saturday. Heavy rain is forecast for Saturday afternoon. Scattered showers may linger into Sunday.
A man surrendered to police after he barricaded himself in an Escondido home this morning, triggering an hours-long standoff.
The heaviest round of precipitation from the second of three storms in San Diego County this weekend is expected on Saturday afternoon, forecasters said.
A bluff collapse stopped Pacific Surfliner train traffic in North County just hours after a train struck a pedestrian and caused major delays.
Information in court records has identified a person of interest in the 2013 shooting death of Ocean Beach resident Garret Rodriguez.
Oncologists at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center diagnosed Oceanside Police Officer Osmond Nicholas with brain cancer in June of 2017, and was told he could live for 15 months.
A San Diego judge ruled in favor of restaurants this week when it comes to controversial surcharges to offset rising costs.
A student at Valhalla High School in Rancho San Diego was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a handgun to the campus, where the weapon was found after he left the grounds.
According to a recent study by the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at UC San Diego, December is California's new wildfire season. The reason? Researchers said the relationship between climate change and Santa Ana winds is to blame. News 8' Alicia Summer reports from Coronado.