Man surrenders after barricading self in Escondido home

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man surrendered to police after he barricaded himself in an Escondido home this morning, triggering an hours-long standoff.

Police began following a man wanted for several felony warrants around 10:30 a.m. while he was driving near the intersection of El Norte Parkway and Broadway, Escondido Police Lt. Mark Petersen said.

The man fled, leading police on a chase before ditching his car and entering the back door of a home in a neighborhood near 13th Avenue and Juniper Street, Petersen said.

The man barricaded windows and doors of the home and refused to come out.

SWAT officers and negotiators were called in, Petersen said. The suspect eventually was convinced to surrender, and he was taken into custody around 2 p.m.