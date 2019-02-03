News 8 anchors and reporters celebrate Super Bowl LIII around Sa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

News 8 anchors and reporters celebrate Super Bowl LIII around San Diego

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Like most people across the country on Sunday, News 8's anchors and reporters are celebrating NFL's biggest game in a variety of ways. 

The showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS 8, but the festivities have already started. 

Longtime fans of the Rams (Carlo Cecchetto) and Patriots (Kyle Kraska) will no doubt be glued to the screen, while some of our other on-air talent seems more interested in the Super Bowl ads, the game day grub and the halftime show. 

See below for a look at how News 8ers are spending the day.

 

