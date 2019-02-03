News 8 anchors and reporters celebrate Super Bowl LIII around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Like most people across the country on Sunday, News 8's anchors and reporters are celebrating NFL's biggest game in a variety of ways.
The showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS 8, but the festivities have already started.
Longtime fans of the Rams (Carlo Cecchetto) and Patriots (Kyle Kraska) will no doubt be glued to the screen, while some of our other on-air talent seems more interested in the Super Bowl ads, the game day grub and the halftime show.
See below for a look at how News 8ers are spending the day.
I don't really have a dog in this race, but good luck to the LA Rams! #westcoastlove #SuperBowl #fan8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/yuR1cwcRGh— Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) February 3, 2019
#Fan8 We are ready for the #SuperBowl on #CBS8!! pic.twitter.com/Sdy8701v6r— Paco Ramos (@kicknpac) February 3, 2019
I’m a lifelong @RamsNFL fan.. I was working on the day they won their only Super Bowl, 19 years ago. I happen to be working today as well. Hoping for the repeat. #SuperBowlLlll #Fan8— Carlo Cecchetto (@CarloNews8) February 3, 2019
My workout is @orangetheory but my colors are Blue & Gold!!! Go @RamsNFL !!!!!#SuperBowl53 @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/pk154uvMJs— Carlo Cecchetto (@CarloNews8) February 3, 2019
Geared up and ready to go! Who you got today? #GoPats!! pic.twitter.com/fZm3OTf6zf— Kyle Kraska (@KyleKraska) February 3, 2019
It’s the #PatriotsvsRams... or at @CBS8... it’s @KyleKraska vs. @CarloNews8. ???? Any predictions?? pic.twitter.com/0VqRAqPMPN— Heather Myers (@HeatherNews8) February 3, 2019
This really made me smile. https://t.co/yl5w8LWKDA— Carlo Cecchetto (@CarloNews8) February 3, 2019
Who’s excited about the #SuperBowlAds https://t.co/cORItc9MFM— Elizabeth Sanchez (@elizsanchezTV) February 3, 2019
