Storm pounds San Diego County, showers to continue

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Intermittent periods of rain showers are expected to continue through Tuesday night, with significant accumulation of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon, then the third storm cell will bring lighter precipitation Monday morning through Tuesday, NWS meteorologist Stephanie Sullivan said, adding that the break between the final two storm cells is not expected to be as definitive as after the first.
On Saturday, rainfall totals of a half-inch to almost a full inch of rain an hour were recorded in northwest San Diego County, the NWS said. The ongoing rain could cause dangerous flooding in Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, Encinitas, Del Mar, Fallbrook, Valley Center, Camp Pendleton, and parts of the San Diego city limits including University City, forecasters said.
A High Surf Advisory for San Diego County's coastal areas will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.
Winds could reach 30 to 40 mph at San Diego International Airport.
Inland-valley areas were expected to get from 1 to 1.4 inches of rain as of this morning, while coastal areas would see around 1 inch, NWS meteorologists said. Between 1.4 and 2.2 inches was forecast for the county mountains and desert areas will get around a quarter-inch of rainfall.
"Low-water crossings in many areas will likely flood at some point as larger rivers and streams more quickly develop channel flow, including the San Diego River in Mission Valley," NWS forecasters said in a statement.
Intermittent periods of rain showers are expected to continue through Tuesday night, with significant accumulation of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
A flash flood warning was issued for parts of the San Diego region as a storm pummeled Southern California Saturday afternoon.
A new immigration policy went into effect earlier this week and it is already undergoing changes, many of them controversial.
A San Diego judge ruled in favor of restaurants this week when it comes to controversial surcharges to offset rising costs.
A man surrendered to police after he barricaded himself in an Escondido home this morning, triggering an hours-long standoff.
A bluff collapse stopped Pacific Surfliner train traffic in North County just hours after a train struck a pedestrian and caused major delays.
Information in court records has identified a person of interest in the 2013 shooting death of Ocean Beach resident Garret Rodriguez.
Oncologists at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center diagnosed Oceanside Police Officer Osmond Nicholas with brain cancer in June of 2017, and was told he could live for 15 months.
A student at Valhalla High School in Rancho San Diego was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a handgun to the campus, where the weapon was found after he left the grounds.