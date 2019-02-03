San Diego County sheriff's deputies increase DUI patrol presence for Super Bowl Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Sheriff's deputies plan to increase their DUI patrol presence Sunday between 3 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday morning due to Super Bowl LIII.



The Sheriff's department reminded drivers that DUI charges aren't just reserved for alcohol and include driving while impaired by marijuana or prescription drugs. County residents are advised to plan their way home prior to kickoff by designating a sober driver, using a ride-booking service or taking public transit.



"There is simply no excuse for impaired driving," said San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. "One bad decision can end in tragedy."



Residents who spot an impaired driver are advised to promptly call 9-1- 1. The Sheriff's enhanced DUI patrols are paid for via a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grant, administered by the California Office of Traffic Safety.