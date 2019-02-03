2 women rescued from La Jolla canyon during storm

A small plane crashed in a southern California neighborhood on Sunday, igniting a fire in two homes, authorities said.
Like most people across the country on Sunday, News 8's anchors and reporters are celebrating NFL's biggest game in a variety of ways.
An alleged drunk driver nearly struck two men who were walking in a parking lot in the Midway area of San Diego then got out of his car and swung a machete at them, cutting both, authorities said Sunday.
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies plan to increase their DUI patrol presence Sunday between 3 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday morning due to Super Bowl LIII.
Intermittent periods of rain showers are expected to continue through Tuesday night, with significant accumulation of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
A flash flood warning was issued for parts of the San Diego region as a storm pummeled Southern California Saturday afternoon.
A new immigration policy went into effect earlier this week and it is already undergoing changes, many of them controversial.
A San Diego judge ruled in favor of restaurants this week when it comes to controversial surcharges to offset rising costs.