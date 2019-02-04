The Anti-Super Bowl fan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Super Bowl isn't for everybody and for some San Diegans Sunday was just another day.
News 8's Monique Griego visited parts of San Diego from La Jolla to Pacific Beach to see what people were doing with their day as they happily avoided the big game.
People like Sarah Potter and her family who came to La Jolla Shores specifically because it was Super Bowl Sunday.
“We're not sports fans so I don't really understand the whole thing,” laughed Potter. “I like football, but my family isn't huge fans of football.”
And they knew they'd have the beach all to themselves.
Beaches weren’t the only empty areas around the county, shopping centers also turned into ghost towns.
For those that didn’t want to watch the Super Bowl, this was their day to be out and about. There were no lines, parking at typically crowded areas was ample and for some, well, they just didn’t care about the teams.
Here’s to another Super Bowl in the record books.
