Car survives two natural disasters and gets totaled in San Diego

Two people died after a small plane crashed in a southern California neighborhood on Sunday, igniting a fire in one home, authorities said.
Like most people across the country on Sunday, News 8's anchors and reporters were celebrating NFL's biggest game in a variety of ways.
Cleanup continues after strong winds and rain blew into San Diego. As a result of the storm, many trees toppled over, including several at Balboa Park that crashed onto cars.
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies increased their DUI patrol presence Sunday between 3 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday due to Super Bowl LIII.
An alleged drunk driver nearly struck two men who were walking in a parking lot in the Midway area of San Diego then got out of his car and swung a machete at them, cutting both, authorities said Sunday.
Intermittent periods of rain showers are expected to continue through Tuesday night, with significant accumulation of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
A flash flood warning was issued for parts of the San Diego region as a storm pummeled Southern California Saturday afternoon.