Final storm to bring rain, snow to San Diego County mountains

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A final storm system is expected to drop moderate rainfall Monday and could even bring snow to the San Diego County mountains, forecasters said.
Intermittent showers will begin Monday morning and persist through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Coastal and inland-valley areas are expected to get anywhere between four-tenths of an inch and three-quarters of an inch of rainfall today while between 1.5 and 2.3 inches is forecast for the county mountains and less than one-tenth of an inch is expected in the county deserts, forecasters said.
Snow levels will be around 5,500 feet today then drop to around 3,500 by Tuesday night, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.
"Anywhere from three to six inches of snow is possible above 6,000 feet through Tuesday night," Miller said.
The NWS issued a winter storm watch that will take effect Tuesday morning and remain through Tuesday night for the county mountains, including Julian and Pine Valley.
The icy conditions along with gusty winds in mountain passes could create hazardous conditions on the roads, especially on Interstate 8, Miller said.
A high surf advisory, with waves ranging from 3 to 7 feet, will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.
The scattered showers will remain until Tuesday night and the storm cell is expected to exit the region by Wednesday morning, Miller said.
From blue skies to pouring rain in just minutes! We’re in Bonsall as storm #3 is moving through. @News8 pic.twitter.com/hmZ4stgmMO— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) February 4, 2019
It’s a wet start to your Monday. Storm #3 is moving in. We are monitoring your conditions throughout the day @News8 pic.twitter.com/vFXFOHEJgK— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) February 4, 2019
Impending #SoCal #WinterStorm Monday-Tuesday night. If you have any travel plans over the mountains you should be prepared with emergency road kit! #cawx pic.twitter.com/ofKMSoMOIq— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 4, 2019
Here are the updated forecast maps for precipitation and snowfall. pic.twitter.com/aUc5FGjwPp— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 4, 2019
