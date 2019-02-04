Woman steals pickup near Fashion Valley, leads police on chase t - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman steals pickup near Fashion Valley, leads police on chase to Mira Mesa

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman driving a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday morning after leading officers on a chase from the Mission Valley area to Mira Mesa, police said.

A motorist left his Dodge Ram running at the 7-Eleven at 5150 Linda Vista Road, and a woman jumped into the pickup truck and took off, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Officers spotted the pickup on Friars Road around 3 a.m. and chased the truck as it continued onto Interstate 8 then to northbound Interstate 5, Delimitros said

The motorist transitioned to eastbound state Route 52 then to northbound 805 before exiting eastbound on Mira Mesa Boulevard.

The pickup ran over a spike strip on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Westonhill Drive and the woman, whose name was not immediately available, was taken into custody without incident around 3:30 a.m., Delimitros said.

