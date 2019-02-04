San Diego officials release blueprint for welcoming immigrants - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego officials release blueprint for welcoming immigrants

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez and other local leaders released a plan Monday that aims to ease the transition process for immigrants and new citizens. 

The plan, called Welcoming San Diego Strategic Plan on Immigrant & Refugee Integration, was created using input from hundreds of residents, dozens of organizations and local businesses and a cross-sector steering committee covering five topic areas: economic opportunity, education, inclusive access, civic engagement and safe communities.

With a recognition that immigrants are key to San Diego's regional economy, the strategic plan presents ideas on how regional institutions can encourage a more connected community. 

The committee and partner organizations collaborated on the project with a vision of ensuring new Americans can participate in civic life, access public resources and contribute their skills in a meaningful way. 

More than 800,000 immigrants live in San Diego County, making up 24 percent of the population.

