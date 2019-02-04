Clinical trial for Alzheimer’s drug happening at UC San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Clinical trial for Alzheimer’s drug happening at UC San Diego

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —Around 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to triple by 2050 without prevention or a cure.

But there's an intriguing nationwide Alzheimer's clinical trial happening in San Diego.

Neurologist Dr. Gabriel Leger with UC San Diego spoke with Morning Extra out this new study called T2 Protect AD.

