Clinical trial for Alzheimer’s drug happening at UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —Around 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to triple by 2050 without prevention or a cure.

But there's an intriguing nationwide Alzheimer's clinical trial happening in San Diego.

Neurologist Dr. Gabriel Leger with UC San Diego spoke with Morning Extra out this new study called T2 Protect AD.

T2 Protect AD study tests investigational drug to see if it can protect against, slow down, and potentially improve memory and thinking problems as Alzheimer's progresses. Taking place at more than 30 sites across country. https://t.co/FHY8xZ5rTa https://t.co/8CZsuUQrOA — Alzheimer's Research (@ADCSResearch) January 17, 2019