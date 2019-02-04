AleSmith Brewing Company is named one of the best brewers in the world

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - AleSmith Brewing Company was once again included as one of the Top 10 Best Brewers in the World for the year 2018 as part of the annual RateBeer Best Awards.



Presented by RateBeer.com, the award ceremony's rich 17-year history is based on global participation of millions of independent consumer and industry reviewers. The result is a near-comprehensive assessment with commercial relevance and input from hundreds of regional expert administrators that uniquely qualify RateBeer Best as the world's most inclusive commercial beer awards program.

RateBeer is home to the most experienced beer critics in the world with more than four hundred master beer tasters sharing over four thousand full reviews. To complete this list, over ten million reviews were considered, encompassing beers from more than 30,000 brewers from six continents.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs got a tour of the brewery, their unique Tony Gwynn museum and speakeasy. Biersal food truck provided food to kick off the work week.

For more information, visit their website.