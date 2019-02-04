AP Source: Raiders in talks to share San Francisco stadium

A forecast of more intense snowfall and powerful winds in the Sierra Nevada has prompted authorities to issue blizzard and avalanche warnings on Sunday and say that conditions in the mountains could become "life-threatening."
The Oakland Raiders are in talks with the Giants about playing their home games next season at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Jury deliberations continued Monday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and plummeting over the side and into Chicano Park below, killing four people.
According to an opinion released by the Supreme Court of California on Monday, David Westerfield's conviction and death sentence have been affirmed.
AleSmith Brewing Company was once again included as one of the Top 10 Best Brewers in the World for the year 2018 as part of the annual RateBeer Best Awards.
Chronic pain is the most common reason people give when they enroll in state-approved medical marijuana programs. That's followed by stiffness from multiple sclerosis and chemotherapy-related nausea, according to an analysis of 15 states published Monday in the journal Health Affairs.
A group of city officials announced a blueprint Monday for San Diego's new program to welcome immigrants and help them transition to living in San Diego County.
Around 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to triple by 2050 without prevention or a cure.
Construction crews will begin eight weeks of road work at 7 a.m. Monday to remove existing pavement and vegetation on the inside shoulder in both directions of Interstate 5 between Encinitas and Carlsbad.
Everyone has an opinion on the Super Bowl commercials that aired during Sunday’s game – including image consultant Jeff Marston.