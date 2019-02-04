News 8’s Kyle Kraska turns tragedy into celebration with upcoming blood drive

Content warning: The video above includes the aftermath following Kyle's shooting and may be disturbing to some viewers.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Many News 8 viewers are familiar with our sports director Kyle Kraska and the trauma he suffered four years ago when he was ambushed and shot outside of his home.

Kyle shares the events of that day and how he is now turning that tragedy into a celebration honoring the first responders who saved his life.

Kyle’s Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive on Thursday, Feb. 14 will benefit the American Red Cross. Click here to learn more.