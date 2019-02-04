News 8’s Kyle Kraska turns tragedy into celebration with upcoming blood drive

Content warning: The video above includes the aftermath following Kyle's shooting and may be disturbing to some viewers.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Many News 8 viewers are familiar with our sports director Kyle Kraska and the trauma he suffered four years ago when he was ambushed and shot outside of his home.
Kyle shares the events of that day and how he is now turning that tragedy into a celebration honoring the first responders who saved his life.
Kyle’s Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive on Thursday, Feb. 14 will benefit the American Red Cross. Click here to learn more.
According to an opinion released by the Supreme Court of California on Monday, David Westerfield's conviction and death sentence have been affirmed.
Maybe the key to good health is living the life of a “spartan.” In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets Oceanside man Guy Boyd who survived the widowmaker heart attack.
Dozens of cases of the measles have been confirmed across the Pacific Northwest, and health experts across the country – and in San Diego- are urging patients to protect themselves.
A small plane shook homes and "sounded like a missile" as it broke apart and rained chunks of metal into a Southern California neighborhood, igniting a house fire that killed four people, witnesses said Monday.
Many News 8 viewers are familiar with our sports director Kyle Kraska and the trauma he suffered four years ago when he was ambushed and shot outside of his home. Kyle shares the events of that day and how he is now turning that tragedy into a celebration honoring the first responders who saved his life.
Many News 8 viewers are familiar with our sports director Kyle Kraska and the trauma he suffered four years ago when he was ambushed and shot outside of his home. Kyle shares the events of that day and how he is now turning that tragedy into a celebration honoring the first responders who saved his life.
One reason – and for some people the only reason – to watch the Super Bowl is for the commercials. A Microsoft ad for a new video game controller that aired Sunday captured hearts across the country – and has a special meaning here in San Diego as a local boy starred in the spot.
A final storm system is expected to drop moderate rainfall Monday and could even bring snow to the San Diego County mountains, forecasters said.
A forecast of more intense snowfall and powerful winds in the Sierra Nevada has prompted authorities to issue blizzard and avalanche warnings on Sunday and say that conditions in the mountains could become "life-threatening."
The Oakland Raiders are in talks with the Giants about playing their home games next season at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Jury deliberations continued Monday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and plummeting over the side and into Chicano Park below, killing four people.