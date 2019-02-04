Fan struck in head by batted ball at Dodger game dies

The Los Angeles Dodgers practice in an empty stadium for Game 1 of the baseball team's NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 79-year-old woman died in August after being hit in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium, it was reported today.

Linda Goldbloom was struck on Aug. 25 and died on Aug. 29, just a week after her 79th birthday, according to Los Angeles County coroner's records.

Her death was first reported by ESPN.

The coroner listed her causes of death as acute intracranial hemorrhage and blunt force trauma.

Goldbloom, the mother of three children and grandmother of seven, was struck in the top of the ninth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres, according to ESPN, which reported the woman was seated with her husband of 59 years and brother- and sister-in-law in the loge level on the first-base side.

The ball traveled over safety netting protecting those in lower seats, ESPN reported.

The Dodgers sent ESPN the following statement about the death:

``Mr. and Mrs. Goldbloom were great Dodgers fans who regularly attended games. We were deeply saddened by this tragic accident and the passing of Mrs. Goldbloom. The matter has been resolved between the Dodgers and the Goldbloom family. We cannot comment further on this matter."