Sinkhole closes Santa Margarita Elementary School in Camp Pendleton

By CBS News 8 Team
CAMP PENDLETON (NEWS 8) - Santa Margarita Elementary School will be closed Tuesday due to a sinkhole on Carne's road.

The roadway will remain close until it can be repaired. Because the flow of traffic will be severely impacted, Santa Margarita Elementary will be closed on Tuesday.

A statement released by school to News 8 read:

The base is working to evaluate the safety of the road and at this time the road remains impassable. School will be closed tomorrow February 5, 2019. We will be monitoring the situation and be updating you as information becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work through this challenge.

