SDPD encourages safe internet usage on Safer Internet Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department is reminding residents Tuesday to help their children make smart and safe internet choices, part of Safer Internet Day.



The San Diego Internet Task Force reviewed 1,214 child exploitation cases last year, according to the city. The Internet Watch Foundation also found that online child exploitation activity increased 37 percent from 2016 to 2017. According to law enforcement officials, this trend is partially a result of children gaining access to the internet at younger and younger ages.



Law enforcement officials advise residents to maintain a healthy dialog with their children regarding their internet activity and use, including the social networks they use, the online video games they play and the people they interact with. To help teachers, parents and community members do this, the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has partnered with the San Diego Police Federation's SafetyNet: Smart Cyber Choices program to help educate residents around the county.



Residents interested in a presentation on internet safety at their school or community group can contact the San Diego Internet Crimes Task Force at (858) 715-7100 or the SafetyNet program at (619) 232-2130. Residents can also visit saferinternetday.org and the SafetyNet website, smartcyberchoices.org, for more information on maintaining a healthy internet presence.