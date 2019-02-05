SDPD encourages safe internet usage on Safer Internet Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department is reminding residents Tuesday to help their children make smart and safe internet choices, part of Safer Internet Day.
The San Diego Internet Task Force reviewed 1,214 child exploitation cases last year, according to the city. The Internet Watch Foundation also found that online child exploitation activity increased 37 percent from 2016 to 2017. According to law enforcement officials, this trend is partially a result of children gaining access to the internet at younger and younger ages.
Law enforcement officials advise residents to maintain a healthy dialog with their children regarding their internet activity and use, including the social networks they use, the online video games they play and the people they interact with. To help teachers, parents and community members do this, the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has partnered with the San Diego Police Federation's SafetyNet: Smart Cyber Choices program to help educate residents around the county.
Residents interested in a presentation on internet safety at their school or community group can contact the San Diego Internet Crimes Task Force at (858) 715-7100 or the SafetyNet program at (619) 232-2130. Residents can also visit saferinternetday.org and the SafetyNet website, smartcyberchoices.org, for more information on maintaining a healthy internet presence.
Jury deliberations will continue for a third day Tuesday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and plummeting over the side and into Chicano Park below, killing four people.
Scattered showers will last throughout the day, snow levels will drop to 3500 feet Tuesday evening. Afternoon high temperatures will be well below average on Tuesday.
The latest storm cell will dump rain Tuesday in San Diego County along with snow in the mountains, where the icy weather could cause hazardous driving conditions.
No matter how much you explore San Diego, there is always something that might be left uncovered and it might be historical or even haunted.
A forecast of more intense snowfall and powerful winds in the Sierra Nevada has prompted authorities to issue blizzard and avalanche warnings on Sunday and say that conditions in the mountains could become "life-threatening."
The San Diego Police Department is reminding residents Tuesday to help their children make smart and safe internet choices, part of Safer Internet Day.
A woman died as a result of being struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium last August, according to a coroner's report obtained by ESPN .
According to an opinion released by the Supreme Court of California on Monday, David Westerfield's conviction and death sentence have been affirmed.
Maybe the key to good health is living the life of a “spartan.” In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets Oceanside man Guy Boyd who survived the widowmaker heart attack.