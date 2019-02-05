Fleet to hold first regular-season practice

The San Diego Fleet is scheduled to conduct its first regular-season practice Tuesday at the University of San Diego, four days before the Alliance of American Football team makes its debut by playing at San Antonio.
The latest storm cell will dump rain Tuesday in San Diego County along with snow in the mountains, where the icy weather could cause hazardous driving conditions.
Jury deliberations will continue for a third day Tuesday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and plummeting over the side and into Chicano Park below, killing four people.
Scattered showers will last throughout the day, snow levels will drop to 3500 feet Tuesday evening. Afternoon high temperatures will be well below average on Tuesday.
No matter how much you explore San Diego, there is always something that might be left uncovered and it might be historical or even haunted.
A forecast of more intense snowfall and powerful winds in the Sierra Nevada has prompted authorities to issue blizzard and avalanche warnings on Sunday and say that conditions in the mountains could become "life-threatening."
The San Diego Police Department is reminding residents Tuesday to help their children make smart and safe internet choices, part of Safer Internet Day.
A woman died as a result of being struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium last August, according to a coroner's report obtained by ESPN .
According to an opinion released by the Supreme Court of California on Monday, David Westerfield's conviction and death sentence have been affirmed.