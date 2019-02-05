Large sinkhole opens in Rancho Penasquitos - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Large sinkhole opens in Rancho Penasquitos

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A roughly 10-foot-wide sinkhole has opened up in Rancho Penasquitos, forcing a street closure, according to San Diego police.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, in the westbound lanes near Park Village Road, just west of Black Mountain Road. 

Authorities are assessing the situation, pending repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

