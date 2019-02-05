Authorities identify man found dead in Fox Canyon drainage ditch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 32-year-old man who was found dead in a drainage ditch in the Fox Canyon neighborhood.



Dispatchers received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Sunday reporting a man down in a ditch behind a home on Auburn Drive near Loris Street, according to San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree.



Officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel quickly arrived and found Jimmy Khieu with trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Dupree said.



Homicide detectives were investigating, but there was no information on any possible suspects.



Police asked anyone with information on the man's death to call SDPD homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.