Celebrating 'Galentine's Day' with you girls!

The Navy is conducting a large-scale force protection training exercise at installations across the country, including San Diego-area bases.
George Lopez is an actor, a comedian and now he’s out to find the world’s most amazing dog on a new show.
Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a significant other or just in the mood to hang with the girls for 'Galentine’s Day', News 8’s Ashley Jacobs has some great ideas for you.
The San Diego Fleet is scheduled to conduct its first regular-season practice Tuesday at San Diego Mesa College, four days before the Alliance of American Football team makes its debut by playing at San Antonio.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 32-year-old man who was found dead in a drainage ditch in the Fox Canyon neighborhood.
A roughly 10-foot-wide sinkhole has opened up in Rancho Penasquitos, forcing a street closure, according to San Diego police.
The latest storm cell will dump rain Tuesday in San Diego County along with snow in the mountains, where the icy weather could cause hazardous driving conditions.
Jury deliberations will continue for a third day Tuesday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and plummeting over the side and into Chicano Park below, killing four people.