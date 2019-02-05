The ES Method: Improve agility, focus, flexibility & strength

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Already hugely popular in Europe, the ES (Everything Stretchable) Method is catching on in the U.S.

Farfalla Fitness Studio is thrilled to launch its first studio in San Diego. Bringing cutting-edge fitness classes to all levels and ages, their world-class instructors focus on helping you succeed in the world of fitness.

This exclusive, boutique-style studio offers group and one-on-one training sessions emphasizing muscle conditioning, toning, and flexibility for an unmatched total-body workout.

All classes offered at Farfalla Fitness Studio stem from the ES Method technique - an innovative athletic method with rhythmic gymnastics elements to improve agility, focus, flexibility, and strength.

Farfalla Fitness Studio also offers online on-demand fitness classes in addition to numerous off-site fitness classes in the San Diego area.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs gives it a try.