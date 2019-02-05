George Lopez on ‘World’s Most Amazing Dog’

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — George Lopez is an actor, a comedian and now he’s out to find the world’s most amazing dog on a new show.

Lopez - along with his rescue dog Mama - spoke with Morning Extra about the new Facebook Watch series "World's Most Amazing Dog," which premieres this Thursday, Feb. 7. On the new competition show Lopez will be joined by fellow judge Lisa Vanderpump, and host Preacher Lawson.