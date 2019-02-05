Battle of the Bots this Saturday in Downtown San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Battle of the Bots this Saturday in Downtown San Diego

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It’s time for the Battle of the Bots! There's a cool robotics workshop this weekend where middle-schoolers are paired with high school “robotic scholars" to create fully functional robots.

Robotics instructor at e3 Civic High Jeffrey Russert and some talented students stopped by Morning Extra with more information on the event.

The event is an all-day workshop which will be held this Saturday, Feb. 9 and Battle of the Bots awards will be given out. Click here and here for more information. 

