2 dead, 4 injured following car crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) — A car crash on Tuesday left at least two people dead and four other injured, according to Oceanside Police.

The two-vehicle broadside crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Two adults died at the scene of the accident, according Sgt. Greg Stahley.

Medics took four others to hospitals, all but one via air ambulance, Stahley said.

Police advised people in the area to avoid Oceanside Boulevard and South Coast Highway due to the incident.

They stated those roads would be closed in all directions for an undetermined amount of time.

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

