3 dead, driver arrested following car crash in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) — A car crash on Tuesday left three people dead and three others injured, according to Oceanside police. A driver involved was later arrested and his identity was released by police.

The two-vehicle broadside crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Oceanside Boulevard and South Coast Highway.

A Toyota truck collided with a sedan; the truck was travelling south on S. Coast Highway and the sedan with six people inside was travelling east on Oceanside Boulevard. Police determined the truck ran a red light at the intersection of the two roads and that the sedan had a green light.

Two adult females in the backseat of the sedan died at the scene while two females, including a 13-year-old, who were also both in the backseat were ejected.

Medics took the four injured people to hospitals, according Sgt. Greg Stahley. One was sent via air ambulance.

One of the ejected passengers - also an adult female - was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 19-year-old driver of the truck was not injured and stayed at the scene to speak with investigators. He was later identified as Mason Fish; he was evaluated by medics and released. He was then evaluated by officers and later arrested for "driving under the influence of a controlled substance."

Meanwhile, a section of road was taped off as police gathered evidence. Officials told News 8 it will take some time to piece everything together.

While the roads were wet, it was not raining at the time of the collision and it's not believed that weather was a factor.

Victims names have not been released. The conditions of the other three injured parties was not known as of early evening.