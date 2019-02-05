Vehicle catches fire, stops at San Diego car dealership - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vehicle catches fire, stops at San Diego car dealership

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Connect

 SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A vehicle in San Diego caught fire on Tuesday afternoon for unknown reasons and stopped at a nearby car dealership. 

The car pulled into at the Kearny Pearson Ford dealership on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when a News 8 crew spotted the smoke and flames. 

Our news crew captured footage of the car as it was engulfed in flames and a loud popping sound came from the vehicle.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded and put out the fire. 

There is no word as to a cause of the fire or if other cars have been damaged. 

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story indicated the car may have belonged to the dealership. Representatives from the location have advised that the car was passing by when it caught fire. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.