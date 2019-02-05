Vehicle catches fire, stops at San Diego car dealership

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A vehicle in San Diego caught fire on Tuesday afternoon for unknown reasons and stopped at a nearby car dealership.

The car pulled into at the Kearny Pearson Ford dealership on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when a News 8 crew spotted the smoke and flames.

Our news crew captured footage of the car as it was engulfed in flames and a loud popping sound came from the vehicle.

San Diego Fire-Rescue responded and put out the fire.

There is no word as to a cause of the fire or if other cars have been damaged.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story indicated the car may have belonged to the dealership. Representatives from the location have advised that the car was passing by when it caught fire.