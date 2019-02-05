Vehicle catches fire, stops at San Diego car dealership

After two years of bitter partisanship and personal attacks, President Donald Trump will call for unity and cross-party cooperation in Washington during Tuesday's State of the Union address, a message likely to ring hollow with Democrats determined to block his push for a border wall.
All the rain we’ve been getting has put a smile on the face of a well-known East County personality.
The Carlton Gallery in La Jolla, its owner and an employee were ordered to pay a total of $210,000 in fines for trafficking $1.3 million in illegal ivory, San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Tuesday.
A car crash on Tuesday left three people dead and three others injured, according to Oceanside Police.
A vehicle in San Diego caught fire on Tuesday afternoon for unknown reasons and stopped at a nearby car dealership.
The man piloting a small plane that broke apart over a Southern California neighborhood had false credentials identifying him as a retired Chicago police officer, authorities said Tuesday, but they still had no immediate answers for the cause of the crash.
On Tuesday, snow levels dropped below the 2,500- foot level, with six or so inches expected to accumulate in Julian and possibly twice that amount on Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna.
Jury deliberations continued for a third day Tuesday in the trial of a Navy petty officer accused of driving drunk on a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge and plummeting over the side and into Chicano Park below, killing four people.
The San Diego City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to repeal a 1983 ordinance prohibiting residents from living in a vehicle on any street within city limits.
Carnes Road on Camp Pendleton remained closed Tuesday expect for emergency vehicles, according to the military base.