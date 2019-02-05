Winter storm brings snow to San Diego's mountains

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Tuesday, snow levels dropped below the 2,500- foot level, with six or so inches expected to accumulate in Julian and possibly twice that amount on Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna.

Drivers heading to Palomar are being told to be prepared with chains or a 4x4 vehicle.

A winter-storm warning for the eastern San Diego County highlands went into effect at 4 p.m., effective through 4 a.m. Wednesday, warning of frigid conditions and difficult travel conditions in mountain locales.

Snow is falling on Palomar Mountain and the roads are icy. Be prepared with chains or a 4X4 vehicle. pic.twitter.com/W3xJZrtmdM — ValleyCtrSubstation (@SDSOValleyCtr) February 5, 2019

The precipitation was expected to continue through Tuesday night, followed by dry and warming conditions until the end of the workweek, according to forecasters.

Yet another low-pressure system could bring more rainfall to the region late Friday and, possibly, through next weekend, the weather service advised.