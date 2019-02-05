Ms. Smarty Plans makes water conservation fun in East County San - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ms. Smarty Plans makes water conservation fun in East County San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — All the rain we’ve been getting has put a smile on the face of a well-known East County personality.

In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is on the campus of Cuyamaca Community College to meet Ms. Smarty Plants at The Water Conservation Garden.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.