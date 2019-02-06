Southwest Airlines completes test flight to Hawaii

Facing a divided Congress for the first time, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject "the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution."
A local family lost their entire life savings to scammers while they were in the process of buying a home after they unknowingly wired their money to a fraudulent escrow account.
Speaking before the American people and members of Congress in the Capitol, President Donald Trump will give his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
We could still see light scattered showers across San Diego and light snow in our local mountains. The Winter Storm Warning in effect for our mountains will remain in place until 4 am on Wednesday.
Scientists in California are introducing a scale to measure "atmospheric rivers," the weather phenomenon that can dump massive quantities of Pacific Ocean water on the U.S. West Coast, carrying it through the air from as far away as Hawaii.
The San Diego area's notably wet winter carried on in blustery fashion Tuesday as the tail end of the latest storm delivered still more moisture to the soaked region.
Southwest Airlines has completed a test flight from Oakland, California, to Honolulu to demonstrate to federal aviation officials that it should be authorized to begin scheduled flights from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii.
Stacey Abrams steps into the brightest spotlight of her political career Tuesday night with a speech that will chide President Donald Trump and Republicans for political gamesmanship that hurts working Americans.
A car crash on Tuesday left three people dead and three others injured, according to Oceanside police. A driver involved was later arrested and his identity was released by police.
All the rain we’ve been getting has put a smile on the face of a well-known East County personality.