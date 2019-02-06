One person found dead after wreck on I-8 in Pine Valley

Several school districts in the East County mountains canceled classes or pushed back start times Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Crews continue to repair a sinkhole Wednesday that opened near homes in Rancho Peñasquitos following a series of storms.
Facing a divided Congress for the first time, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject "the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution."
A local family lost their entire life savings to scammers while they were in the process of buying a home after they unknowingly wired their money to a fraudulent escrow account.
A body was found under the Pine Valley Creek Bridge after a multi-car crash on Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol.
Cold air remains in the region, keeping afternoon temperatures below average. Night and early morning temperatures will be really cold, frost forming in the inland areas. Temperatures will warm very gradually through Friday.
All the rain we’ve been getting has put a smile on the face of a well-known East County personality.
Speaking before the American people and members of Congress in the Capitol, President Donald Trump will give his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
Scientists in California are introducing a scale to measure "atmospheric rivers," the weather phenomenon that can dump massive quantities of Pacific Ocean water on the U.S. West Coast, carrying it through the air from as far away as Hawaii.
The San Diego area's notably wet winter carried on in blustery fashion Tuesday as the tail end of the latest storm delivered still more moisture to the soaked region.