One person found dead after wreck on I-8 in Pine Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

One person found dead after wreck on I-8 in Pine Valley

Posted: Updated:
By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A body was found under the Pine Valley Creek Bridge after a multi-car crash on Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol. 

The crash was reported shortly before 5:00 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound side of I-8 near the bridge, CHP said.

CHP said a pickup truck crashed on the side of the bridge after it drove over a patch of ice.

Authorities say a Good Samaritan stopped and tried to help the person, but it was too late.

No information has been given on what caused the crash, or the victim's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.