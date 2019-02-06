One person found dead after wreck on I-8 in Pine Valley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A body was found under the Pine Valley Creek Bridge after a multi-car crash on Interstate 8, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:00 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound side of I-8 near the bridge, CHP said.



CHP said a pickup truck crashed on the side of the bridge after it drove over a patch of ice.



Authorities say a Good Samaritan stopped and tried to help the person, but it was too late.



No information has been given on what caused the crash, or the victim's identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.