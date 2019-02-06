Snow Day: Four county school districts announce closures for Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Several school districts in the East County mountains canceled classes or pushed back start times Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Snow and icy conditions put a halt to classes at four local school districts. Students at Julian Union Elementary, Julian Union High, Spencer Valley, And Warner Union will not have school Wednesday. Also, Mountain Empire School District will start an hour later than usual.



According to the districts, travel to and from the schools is too dangerous, especially for high-profile vehicles such as school buses driving on icy, winding roads.

"The safety and security of students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county," according to the San Diego County Office of Education.