Person rescued from 60-foot shaft at shipyard in Barrio Logan

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Firefighters rescued a person who was stuck at the bottom of a 60-foot shaft at a shipyard in Barrio Logan, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Belt Street, fire officials said.

The person was evaluated by paramedics on scene and declined transport to a hospital.

