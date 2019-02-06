'The Secret Society of Adultologists: Red' event this Friday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'The Secret Society of Adultologists: Red' event this Friday

Posted:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A unique adults-only Valentine’s Day event will take place this Friday at the San Diego Natural History Museum - also known as The Nat.

The museum will host the 21-and-up event called The Secret Society of Adultologists: Red. The gathering invites attendees to show their love for nature and explore topics related to the color red while enjoying a night of craft cocktails, beer and food.

Vice President of Engagement and Education at The Nat, Beth Redmond-Jones stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the event.

The event will include several activities including:

  • Scavenger Hunt
  • Feeding of the Red Diamond Rattlesnake in Water: A California Story
  • Fossil Prep and Seven Minutes in Heaven in the Paleontology Lab
  • Live Rosy Boa Encounters
  • Circus Performances
  • Make and Take: Valentine’s Day Cards
  • The Mating Game
  • Red-Legged Frogs
  • Photo Op: Volcano of Love
  • Rooftop Lounge featuring DJ Lundehund
  • “How Big?” Penis Comparison Game
  • Spill Your Guts
  • Red Flowers and Cochineals
  • Carnival Game with Red Dress Party San Diego
  • Endangered Species Condoms and Sustainable Wedding Guides with the Center for Biological Diversity
  • CPR Demonstration and Blood Pressure Readings with the American Heart Association
  • iNaturalist: Red
  • Specimen Prep: Bats
  • Birds That Are Red
