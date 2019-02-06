'The Secret Society of Adultologists: Red' event this Friday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A unique adults-only Valentine’s Day event will take place this Friday at the San Diego Natural History Museum - also known as The Nat.

The museum will host the 21-and-up event called The Secret Society of Adultologists: Red. The gathering invites attendees to show their love for nature and explore topics related to the color red while enjoying a night of craft cocktails, beer and food.

Vice President of Engagement and Education at The Nat, Beth Redmond-Jones stopped by Morning Extra with a preview of the event.

The event will include several activities including: