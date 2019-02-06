Gas-line explosion in San Francisco sets building on fire

SAN FRANCISCO — An explosion on a gas line has set at least one San Francisco building on fire and is sending huge plumes of fire and smoke into the air, prompting evacuations of nearby buildings.

Police spokesman Robert Rueca says the fire was reported around 1:10 p.m. and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

KPIX-TV reported that the fire started at a construction site.

San Francisco police have asked people in nearby buildings to evacuate and have closed neighboring streets in the Richmond District.

Augustine Ruiz, a spokesman for the United States Postal Service, says a post office nearby was evacuated. He says the fire did not originate from the post office.